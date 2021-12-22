Litigant incurring court fees where remission likely must justify expense (Gibbs v Kings)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The court fee for the issue of a claim form of £10,000 was disallowed on a standard basis detailed assessment in circumstances where the claimant was likely to be entitled to a fee remission but no application was made, and no reasonable justification advanced for not making it. A claimant bears the burden of justifying the reasonableness of his costs on a standard basis assessment under CPR 44.3; a failure to reasonably take advantage of the remission scheme required explanation. It was not simply open to a claimant to elect whether to use the scheme, which was open to anyone eligible, and there were no public policy grounds that discharged the burden of a litigant to demonstrate that his costs were reasonably incurred. Written by Jon Lord, associate at Weightmans LLP. or to read the full analysis.