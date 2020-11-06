Sign-in Help
Litigant in person ordered to pay indemnity costs (Re estate of Huan Liu (deceased)

Published on: 06 November 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Dispute Resolution analysis: A litigant in person was held to have defended a claim, in a disproportionate manner. His conduct—which included making unsubstantiated allegations of fraud, including irrelevant and inflammatory material in his evidence and sending 500 pages of intemperate correspondence—led to an order requiring him to pay the costs of the claim personally on the indemnity basis. Written by Alex Bagnall, technical manager, at Total Legal Solutions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

