Liquidated damages and ‘partial possession’ (Eco World-Ballymore Embassy Gardens Company v Dobler UK)

Article summary

Construction analysis: Eco World engaged Dobler UK to undertake works to a building project. The project consisted of three individual buildings. The parties’ contract (which was based on the JCT 2011 Construction Management Trade Contract) included a liquidated damages (LADs) clause. It provided that if the project were not completed on time, Dobler UK would be liable to pay liquidated damages. In the event, Dobler UK completed two of the three buildings in June 2018 and Eco World took possession of those two buildings. However, the entire project was not certified as having been completed until December 2018. Eco World argued that it was entitled to general damages for delay, on the basis that, because the liquidated clause made no provision for a reduction in the rate of damages payable where it took partial possession, the clause was unenforceable. The Technology and Construction Court (TCC) disagreed. It found that the clause was clear and certain, and that the LADs payable under it were not penal, notwithstanding that the contract contained no mechanism for reducing the applicable rate where Eco World took partial possession. Dobler UK was therefore liable for LADs up to the date of practical completion. Written by Alexander Campbell, barrister at Field Court Chambers. or to read the full analysis.