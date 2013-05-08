Limits on the role of planning authorities in the Habitats Directive

Article summary

Environment analysis: Planning authorities are not required to carry out Natural England’s role when deciding whether there would be a breach of the Council Directive 92/43/EEC on the Conservation of Natural Habitats and of Wild Fauna and Flora (Habitats Directive). If a proposed development is found acceptable when judged on its planning merits, planning permission for it should normally be given unless it would be likely to offend the Habitats Directive. or to read the full analysis.