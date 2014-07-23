Sign-in Help
Limitation and the court’s discretion

Published on: 23 July 2014
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: How will the court approach determining whether to exercise its discretion to allow a claim to proceed out of time? Partner Simon Morrow and lawyer Malcolm Keen of law firm BLM look at the significance of the recent case of Malone v Reylon Heating Engineering Ltd. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

