Limitation periods—when does a cause of action for breach of contract arise? (CCI v CPA (Saudi Arabia))

Commercial analysis: The court struck out the entirety of a breach of contract claim for c.£50m as time barred, as it was brought more than six years after the cause of action had accrued. The judgment turned on this issue of whether the limitation period ran from: (i) when the services had been performed; (ii) when the invoices for the services were issued; (iii) the date by which the contract provided that the invoices were to be paid. All of the services were performed and the invoices issued on or before 17 December 2013; the contract allowed a further 90 days for payment. The judgment makes clear that limitation starts to run from the date when the services were performed, unless a ‘special term’ in the contract displaces that general rule. A provision giving the paying party a period to pay will not generally be such a special term. Limited permission to appeal has been given. Written by Chris Webber, partner at Squire Patton Boggs.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Hearsay evidence in civil litigationThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.This Practice
The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a
Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of
Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and
0330 161 1234