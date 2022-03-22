Limitation periods—when does a cause of action for breach of contract arise? (CCI v CPA (Saudi Arabia))

Article summary

Commercial analysis: The court struck out the entirety of a breach of contract claim for c.£50m as time barred, as it was brought more than six years after the cause of action had accrued. The judgment turned on this issue of whether the limitation period ran from: (i) when the services had been performed; (ii) when the invoices for the services were issued; (iii) the date by which the contract provided that the invoices were to be paid. All of the services were performed and the invoices issued on or before 17 December 2013; the contract allowed a further 90 days for payment. The judgment makes clear that limitation starts to run from the date when the services were performed, unless a ‘special term’ in the contract displaces that general rule. A provision giving the paying party a period to pay will not generally be such a special term. Limited permission to appeal has been given. Written by Chris Webber, partner at Squire Patton Boggs. or to read the full analysis.