LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Contracts / Breach and remedies

Legal News

Limitation periods—when does a cause of action for breach of contract arise? (CCI v CPA (Saudi Arabia))

Published on: 22 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Limitation periods—when does a cause of action for breach of contract arise? (CCI v CPA (Saudi Arabia))
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Commercial analysis: The court struck out the entirety of a breach of contract claim for c.£50m as time barred, as it was brought more than six years after the cause of action had accrued. The judgment turned on this issue of whether the limitation period ran from: (i) when the services had been performed; (ii) when the invoices for the services were issued; (iii) the date by which the contract provided that the invoices were to be paid. All of the services were performed and the invoices issued on or before 17 December 2013; the contract allowed a further 90 days for payment. The judgment makes clear that limitation starts to run from the date when the services were performed, unless a ‘special term’ in the contract displaces that general rule. A provision giving the paying party a period to pay will not generally be such a special term. Limited permission to appeal has been given. Written by Chris Webber, partner at Squire Patton Boggs. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigationThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.This Practice

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
2 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

2 Precedents
2 Practice notes
4 Q&As
View More