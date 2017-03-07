Limitation periods for historic abuse cases (JL v Archbishop Michael George Bowen and another)

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: How should limitation periods be applied in historic abuse cases? The case of JL v Archbishop Michael George Bowen looked at the exercise of time limit discretion under section 33 of the Limitation Act 1980 (LA 1980) in a historic abuse case. Gary Walker, senior associate at Foot Anstey LLP, explains that even where there is a conviction, limitation remains a live issue and that all circumstances need to be taken into account and weighed up. or to read the full analysis.