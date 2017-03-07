Sign-in Help
Limitation periods for historic abuse cases (JL v Archbishop Michael George Bowen and another)

Published on: 07 March 2017
Updated on: 05 January 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What key issues did the case raise?
  • The appeal
  • To what extent is the judgment helpful in clarifying the law in this area?
  • What should lawyers advising in this area take from the decision? Any best practice tips?
  • Are there any unresolved issues practitioners will need to watch out for?

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: How should limitation periods be applied in historic abuse cases? The case of JL v Archbishop Michael George Bowen looked at the exercise of time limit discretion under section 33 of the Limitation Act 1980 (LA 1980) in a historic abuse case. Gary Walker, senior associate at Foot Anstey LLP, explains that even where there is a conviction, limitation remains a live issue and that all circumstances need to be taken into account and weighed up. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

