LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Litigation / The claimant and statements of case

Legal News

Limitation period in defamation claims—the rule in Dingle as applied to serious harm under section 1 of the Defamation Act 2013 (Wright v McCormack)

Published on: 14 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Limitation period in defamation claims—the rule in Dingle as applied to serious harm under section 1 of the Defamation Act 2013 (Wright v McCormack)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Disapplication of the limitation period
  • The rule in Dingle v Associated Newspapers Ltd
  • Case details

Article summary

TMT analysis: Applying the rule in Dingle, evidence of other publications harmful to a claimant’s reputation is not admissible either on the question of serious harm under section 1 of the Defamation Act 2013 (DA 2013) or mitigation of damages. The judgment also considers the disapplication of the one-year limitation period to bring a defamation claim. In the unique circumstances of this case, the claimant was permitted to amend his claim form to include publications outside the limitation period. Written by Michael Frost, managing associate and Joshua Edwards, associate at Mishcon de Reya LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

179. List of offences triable either way.

179. List of offences triable either way.

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rightsThe rights preserved under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as set out in the Human Rights Act 1998 Sch 1, can be broadly divided into three groups:•absolute rights—which cannot be interfered with by the state or derogated from even in a

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More