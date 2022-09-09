LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Limitation in claims against insurers under the Third Parties (Rights against Insurers) Act 2010 (Rashid v Direct Savings Ltd)

Published on: 09 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Background
  • Decision
  • Comment

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: In one of the first decisions on limitation under the Third Parties (Rights against Insurers) Act 2010 (the 2010 Act), the Leeds County Court decided that, for claims against insurers, time continues to run for limitation purposes even after the insolvency of the insured. This is in contrast to the position under the Third Parties (Rights against Insurers) Act 1930 (the 1930 Act), where the courts had held that limitation periods were paused as at the date of the insolvency of the insured. Written by Sarah Day and Hayley Stevenson of CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

