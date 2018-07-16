Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Pre-action and limitation / Limitation

Legal News

Limitation and deliberate underpayment of court fee (Atha & Co Solicitors v Liddle)

Limitation and deliberate underpayment of court fee (Atha & Co Solicitors v Liddle)
Published on: 16 July 2018
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Limitation and deliberate underpayment of court fee (Atha & Co Solicitors v Liddle)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: For limitation purposes, a claim is ‘brought’ when the claim form is received by the court (accompanied by the appropriate fee) and not when it is issued. In this case, the claim form had been received by the court before the end of the limitation period and issued after, but the value of the claim had been deliberately understated so that a reduced, incorrect court fee had been paid. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

This Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international perspective and includes some comparative examples from other

LEXISNEXIS

What is practical completion?

Practical completion marks the end of the construction period of a project, when the works are 'finished' and the employer can occupy and/or use them. Practical completion also typically marks the start of the defects liability period/maintenance period.As explained below, practical completion is an

LEXISNEXIS

Proprietary estoppel

This Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice Note: Estoppel—what,

LEXISNEXIS

Skeleton arguments

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not deal with the

Related documents:

2 Precedents
6 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

2 Precedents
6 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More