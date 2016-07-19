Sign-in Help
Limitation defence in non-recent abuse claim

Published on: 19 July 2016
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Personal Injury analysis: What are the main issues clarified by the judgement in F and S v TH? Ian Carroll, senior associate at Hill Dickinson LLP, examines in detail the judgment in F and S v TH, which demonstrates that the limitation defence still remains a valid defence in non-recent abuse claims, and that the courts will not exercise their unfettered discretion to allow claims to proceed, where appropriate. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

