Sign-in Help
Home / Construction / Contract & tort—general principles / Contract law for construction lawyers

Legal News

Limitation—claimant’s administration relevant to the application of ‘reasonable diligence’ test (OT Computers Ltd (in liquidation) v Infineon Technologies AG and Micron Europe Ltd)

Limitation—claimant’s administration relevant to the application of ‘reasonable diligence’ test (OT Computers Ltd (in liquidation) v Infineon Technologies AG and Micron Europe Ltd)
Published on: 21 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Limitation—claimant’s administration relevant to the application of ‘reasonable diligence’ test (OT Computers Ltd (in liquidation) v Infineon Technologies AG and Micron Europe Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • The objective standard
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This case considers novel issues concerning the application of section 32 of the Limitation Act 1980 (LA 1980). The Court of Appeal provides helpful guidance on the objective standard to be applied to claimants seeking to rely upon LA 1980, s 32 and, in particular, the interpretation of the requirement that they exercise ‘reasonable diligence’ to identify and investigate potential causes of action. Practitioners should note that the objective standard to be applied may vary in accordance with the conduct and characteristics of the person in question. In the present case, the Court of Appeal found that the fact that the claimant, OT Computers Ltd (in liquidation) (OTC) had gone into administration before facts pertinent to the defendants’ wrongdoing had come to light was relevant to the question of whether it had exercised reasonable diligence for the purposes of LA 1980, s 32. Written by Chris Felton, partner and Katie Dyson, associate at Gardner Leader LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Written basis of plea and Newton hearings

When defendants are guilty, they have a choice to plead guilty or to put the prosecution to proof. When they plead guilty they may benefit from a reduction in their sentence as a result, see Practice Note: Credit for guilty plea. However, the Sentencing Council's overarching guidelines on reduction

LEXISNEXIS

Non-UCITS retail schemes (NURS)

BREXIT: As of exit day (31 January 2020), the UK is no longer an EU Member State. However, in accordance with the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK has entered an implementation period, during which it continues to be subject to EU law. This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on

LEXISNEXIS

The Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO)—duties

The roles of nominated officer and money laundering reporting officerA nominated officer is an individual who is nominated by a firm to receive disclosures under Part 7 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) or Part III of the Terrorism Act 2000 (TA 2000)—see Requirement to appoint a

LEXISNEXIS

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More