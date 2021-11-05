LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Liikanen expects corporate climate-reporting standard as early as 2022

Published on: 05 November 2021
Published by: MLex
Article summary

MLex: A global standard for reporting climate risks should be in place as soon as next year, and companies should start preparing right away based on early drafts, international officials meeting in Glasgow urged today. Prototypes published today are expected to form the core of a new standard for detailing the impact of climate change on corporate strategy and profits. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

