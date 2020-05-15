Sign-in Help
Lifetime allowance—tests for reasonable excuse and unreasonable delay in late application for enhanced and primary protection (Ketley v Revenue and Customs Commissioners)

Published on: 15 May 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Pensions analysis: The court rejected Mr Ketley’s appeal against the Revenue's decision not to accept his late application for enhanced and primary protection in relation to the lifetime allowance. Although the court accepted Mr Ketley’s argument that he had a reasonable excuse for the delay in making his application, he had unreasonably delayed when his reasonable excuse came to an end. Written by Max Ballad, legal director, at Arc Pensions Law. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

