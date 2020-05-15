Lifetime allowance—tests for reasonable excuse and unreasonable delay in late application for enhanced and primary protection (Ketley v Revenue and Customs Commissioners)

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The court rejected Mr Ketley’s appeal against the Revenue's decision not to accept his late application for enhanced and primary protection in relation to the lifetime allowance. Although the court accepted Mr Ketley’s argument that he had a reasonable excuse for the delay in making his application, he had unreasonably delayed when his reasonable excuse came to an end. Written by Max Ballad, legal director, at Arc Pensions Law. or to read the full analysis.