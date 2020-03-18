Lifetime Allowance protection and late notification—what amounts to ‘reasonable excuse’? (Hayes v HMRC)

Article summary

Pensions analysis: A taxpayer successfully appealed to the First-tier Tribunal against a refusal by HMRC to consider his late notification of reliance on Lifetime Allowance protection under the Finance Act 2004. The Tribunal held that the taxpayer had done everything else he could to secure protection, and that he had sought to remedy the situation as soon as he had become aware of it. He was therefore held to have shown a ‘reasonable excuse’ for late notification under the Registered Pension Schemes (Enhanced Lifetime Allowance) Regulations 2006. The decision provides an indication of the latitude that may be afforded to taxpayers where timely notification has been attempted but failed. Written by Henry Day, barrister, at Radcliffe Chambers. or to read the full analysis.