Sign-in Help
Home / Pensions / Taxation / The pensions tax regime

Legal News

Lifetime Allowance protection and late notification—what amounts to ‘reasonable excuse’? (Hayes v HMRC)

Lifetime Allowance protection and late notification—what amounts to ‘reasonable excuse’? (Hayes v HMRC)
Published on: 18 March 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Lifetime Allowance protection and late notification—what amounts to ‘reasonable excuse’? (Hayes v HMRC)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Pensions analysis: A taxpayer successfully appealed to the First-tier Tribunal against a refusal by HMRC to consider his late notification of reliance on Lifetime Allowance protection under the Finance Act 2004. The Tribunal held that the taxpayer had done everything else he could to secure protection, and that he had sought to remedy the situation as soon as he had become aware of it. He was therefore held to have shown a ‘reasonable excuse’ for late notification under the Registered Pension Schemes (Enhanced Lifetime Allowance) Regulations 2006. The decision provides an indication of the latitude that may be afforded to taxpayers where timely notification has been attempted but failed. Written by Henry Day, barrister, at Radcliffe Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Express and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made (or there may be a combination of written and oral

LEXISNEXIS

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the deceived for the Fraud Act 2006

LEXISNEXIS

Insurance conduct regulation—COBS and ICOBS

The Financial Conduct Authority Handbook (FCA Handbook) includes sourcebooks to regulate the conduct of business by a regulated firm relevant to insurers: the Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and the Insurance Conduct of Business Sourcebook (ICOBS). This Practice Note considers how these

LEXISNEXIS

Acting in concert

Produced with input from Rebecca Cousin of Slaughter and May on market practice.This Practice Note summarises the rules and guidance in relation to parties who are, or may be presumed to be, acting in concert for the purposes of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the Code). In particular the

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
6 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
6 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More