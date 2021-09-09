Life Sciences weekly highlights—9 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news that the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) will be extending the statutory storage limits for frozen gametes (eg sperm, eggs, and embryos) from ten years to 55 years for all individuals following public consultation, UK science innovation leaders are awarded government funding, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launches an investigation into the largest UK PCR test provider and warns 19 other companies, and the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, including that the EU and AstraZeneca have reached an agreement for the delivery of 135 million vaccine dosages in settlement of its litigation, among other stories. or to read the full analysis.