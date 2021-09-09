- Life Sciences weekly highlights—9 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- Frozen egg, sperm and embryo statutory storage limit extended to 55 years
- Commission opens consultation into performance of pharmacovigilance activities
- DHSC opens consultation into validation of coronavirus (COVID-19) tests
- Research and development
- UK science innovation leaders to receive £113m funding boost
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- CMA launches investigation into PCR testing
More...
- Data protection and confidential information
- MHRA and HRA update guidance for remotely viewing electronic health records
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- EU and AstraZeneca reach agreement on coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supplies
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC announces UK and Australia will share vaccines
- EMA evaluates application for Comirnaty coronavirus (COVID-19) booster vaccine
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Note
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news that the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) will be extending the statutory storage limits for frozen gametes (eg sperm, eggs, and embryos) from ten years to 55 years for all individuals following public consultation, UK science innovation leaders are awarded government funding, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launches an investigation into the largest UK PCR test provider and warns 19 other companies, and the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, including that the EU and AstraZeneca have reached an agreement for the delivery of 135 million vaccine dosages in settlement of its litigation, among other stories.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.