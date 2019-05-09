Sign-in Help
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—9 May 2019

Life Sciences weekly highlights—9 May 2019
Published on: 09 May 2019
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—9 May 2019
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Remaining a world leader in life sciences after Brexit
  • IP and supplementary protection certificates
  • Patents Court holds Allergan’s bimatoprost formulation patent invalid (Allergan v Aspire)
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • European Medicines Agency begins safe medicines social media campaign
  • European Medicines Agency annual report highlights 2018’s achievements
  • Union Register of medicinal products to offer improved functionality
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes the Health Minister Nicola Blackwood’s plans for the life sciences sector after Brexit, analysis of the Patents Court’s finding that Allergan’s bimatoprost formulation patent is invalid in Allergan v Aspire, news about the EMA’s 2018 annual report, and the European Commission’s announcement that it will be launching an updated Union Register of medicinal products. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

LEXISNEXIS

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and considered against the general background of

LEXISNEXIS

The equity of redemption

Disposal and devolutionThe equity of redemption arises as soon as the mortgage is made. It is an interest in the land which the mortgagor can:•transfer, lease or mortgage inter vivos, or•by will (it passes on intestacy)No cloggingIt is a fundamental principle of a mortgage that there must be no clog

LEXISNEXIS

Breach of statutory duty

This Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Breach of

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More