- Life Sciences weekly highlights—9 May 2019
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Remaining a world leader in life sciences after Brexit
- IP and supplementary protection certificates
- Patents Court holds Allergan’s bimatoprost formulation patent invalid (Allergan v Aspire)
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- European Medicines Agency begins safe medicines social media campaign
- European Medicines Agency annual report highlights 2018’s achievements
- Union Register of medicinal products to offer improved functionality
- Life sciences sector could boost UK job and commercial value by 2025
- Commission sets out required unique device identifier information for Eudamed
- International
- Food and Drug Administration releases list of patient preference-sensitive priorities
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes the Health Minister Nicola Blackwood’s plans for the life sciences sector after Brexit, analysis of the Patents Court’s finding that Allergan’s bimatoprost formulation patent is invalid in Allergan v Aspire, news about the EMA’s 2018 annual report, and the European Commission’s announcement that it will be launching an updated Union Register of medicinal products.
