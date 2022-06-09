LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—9 June 2022

Published on: 09 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—9 June 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • MDCG guidance aims to help manufacturers implement UDIs under MDR and IVDR
  • DHSC announces £340m Innovative Medicines fund
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • EMA adopts first list of critical medicines for coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • LexTalk®Life Sciences: a Lexis®Nexis community
  • Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis on the MDCG’s Q&A document on implementing UDI requirements under the In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation and the Medical Devices Regulation, and news that the DHSC launched a £340m Innovative Medicines fund and EMA adopted the first list of critical medicines for coronavirus (COVID-19). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—considerationThis Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsuranceWhat is the right of subrogation?In the context of insurance and reinsurance, the right of subrogation entitles an insurer or reinsurer, having indemnified the (re)insured, to ‘step into its shoes’ to bring an action in the (re)insured’s name. For the purpose

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the applicationThis Practice Note provides guidance on CPR 31.16 pre-action disclosure applications, where the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent proceedings. It provides guidance on how to make such an application for disclosure before proceedings

What is a certificate of title?

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets