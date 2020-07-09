- Life Sciences weekly highlights—9 July 2020
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- MHRA reminds businesses not to rely on thermal screening to detect coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Summer economic update 2020—government to support international efforts to develop vaccines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—EMA announces information sharing agreement with Korea
- CureVac secures €75m in funding to develop several vaccines amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- EMA endorses global collaboration in vaccine development for coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Research and development
- First-ever Clinical Trials Information System newsletter published
More...
- ABPI calls for investment supercharge to boost UK industries
- New pharmaceutical industry data shows £381m investment into UK R&D
- European Commission seeks views on ERA’s future of research and innovation
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- EMA seeks views on draft strategy for network operation to 2025
- EFPIA report shows 504-day waiting time for new medicines in EU and EEA
- EMA releases rules of engagement for repurposing activities and activity impact
- Brexit
- House of Lords Briefing on the Medicines and Medical Device Bill published
- Analysis of the Northern Ireland Protocol and its impact on the UK
- LexTalk®Life Sciences: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Note
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) updates, news of the publication of first edition of Clinical Trials Information System (CTIS) Highlights, the newsletter for the CTIS Programme, consultation on the European Medicines Agency-Heads of Medicines Agencies joint network strategy to 2025 and the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations’ Patients WAIT survey.
