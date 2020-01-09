Sign-in Help
Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—9 January 2020

09 January 2020
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • Guidance issued to facilitate compliance with cybersecurity requirements for medical devices
  • Data protection
  • EU Data Protection Supervisor calls for a deeper dialogue on data protection
  • Intellectual property
  • US patent legislation to watch in 2020
Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the European Commission’s new guidance for manufacturers on how to fulfil the requirements of new medical devices regulations with regard to cybersecurity, and the European Data Protection Supervisor’s preliminary opinion on data protection and scientific research. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

