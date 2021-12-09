- Life Sciences weekly highlights—9 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- MFE says security of medicines supply should be integrated in Directives
- Research and development
- Council Recommendation on a Pact for Research and Innovation in Europe published in Official Journal
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—provisional common frameworks on safety and quality for blood, organs, non-reproductive tissues and cells updated
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- ICMRA and WHO review how regulators responded to coronavirus (COVID-19)
More...
- PM and CEOs of pharmaceutical companies discuss pandemic preparedness
- CHMP begins rolling review of VLA2001 coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—government orders 114 million additional vaccines
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the MFE’s call on the European Commission to legally mandate Member States that use monopsony buying power to integrate security of medicines supply considerations into the EU Transparency Directive and EU Public Procurement Directive, news that the Council’s Recommendation on a Pact for Research and Innovation in Europe has been published in the Official Journal, information about the Cabinet Office updating two policy papers setting out the provisional common frameworks on safety and quality for blood, organs, non-reproductive tissues and cells following Brexit, and details about the ICMRA and WHO reviewing how regulators responded to coronavirus (COVID-19), among other coronavirus developments.
