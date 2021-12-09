Life Sciences weekly highlights—9 December 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the MFE's call on the European Commission to legally mandate Member States that use monopsony buying power to integrate security of medicines supply considerations into the EU Transparency Directive and EU Public Procurement Directive, news that the Council's Recommendation on a Pact for Research and Innovation in Europe has been published in the Official Journal, information about the Cabinet Office updating two policy papers setting out the provisional common frameworks on safety and quality for blood, organs, non-reproductive tissues and cells following Brexit, and details about the ICMRA and WHO reviewing how regulators responded to coronavirus (COVID-19), among other coronavirus developments.