Life Sciences weekly highlights—9 August 2018

Published on: 09 August 2018
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Department of Health and Social Care’s guidance to life sciences sector on Brexit published
  • MHRA and VMD technical guidance for post-Brexit life sciences sector developments released
  • MHRA update on regulation of clinical trials in light of Brexit
  • Briefing paper on Brexit’s effect on antimicrobial resistance published
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • Consultation launched on statutory scheme for costs of branded health service medicines
  • Research and development
Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes the latest guidance for the life sciences sector on Brexit, the launch of the Department of Health and Social Care’s consultation regarding proposed changes to the statutory scheme to control the costs of branded health medicines and the BIA’s inaugural life sciences industrial strategy and sector deal newsletter. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

