- Life Sciences weekly highlights—9 April 2020
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Co-ordination, not collusion—threading the COVID-19 needle
- Fast-track process introduced for research during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- EU sets up system to mitigate medicine shortages due to coronavirus (COVID-19)
- EU to suspend VAT on medical supplies amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Remdesivir considered in compassionate use programmes
- Global regulatory meeting held to discuss the progress of coronavirus (COVID-19) treatments
- Innovative Medicines Initiative provides resources to mitigate the effects of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Help needed to increase testing capacity
- MHRA updates regulatory flexibilities guidance resulting from coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Flexible approaches manufacturers and laboratories can take for calibration and maintenance tasks
- UK turns to China for medical supplies during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- European Commission publishes Temporary Framework Communication guidance in response to coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Inspectorate announces all licences and certificates to be issued electronically during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- MHRA temporarily relaxes regulations for hospital blood banks during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Provisions of Veterinary Medicines Regulations relaxed during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Cash boost of £300m for community pharmacies
- Regulators discuss the importance of real-world data in finding treatment for coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Call for evidence on the UK’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
- WTO and WCO Chiefs pledge trade collaboration of essential goods throughout coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis
- WTO issues new global trade in medical devices report to help fight coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Letter to Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs on measures during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Brexit
- What is happening in the UK-EU future relationship negotiations?
- UK government must factor in EU response to coronavirus (COVID-19) during Brexit transition, lawmakers say
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—what does it mean for the Brexit transition period?
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- European Commission proposes to delay application of the Medical Devices Regulation by a year amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- European Commission updates Q&A regulatory guidance for general, active implantable and in vitro diagnostic medical devices
- MDCG updates exemptions from pre-market clinical evaluation consultation procedure
- EMA Regulatory Science to 2025 consultation results published
- IMDRF launches consultation on principles of in vitro diagnostic device classification
- Consultation on requirements for conformity assessment regulatory assessors open for comment
- Data protection and confidential information
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Data Protection Supervisor calls for pan-European approach
- EDPB announces scope of upcoming guidance on data processing in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19)
- EDPB to issue data processing guidance amid coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Some organisations required to process information
- Intellectual property
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—IP infringement and enforcement
- Voluntary intellectual property pool supported by WHO for treatment of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- WIPO observes increase in workload in 2019 review
- Research and development
- Innovative Medicines Initiative reveals INNODIA’s clinical trial project
- Post-market
- EMA updates guidance on parallel distribution and repackaging of medicinal products
- Regulator investigating fake ‘miracle cures’ amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Illegal medicine sellers given suspended prison sentences
- Man arrested for money laundering offences linked to coronavirus (COVID-19) scam
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, including several UK and EU initiatives by regulators and global measures discussed, to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. Specific consideration has been given to the processing of data and its protection during the outbreak, as well as, intellectual property rights and analysis of the delicate balances between price-fixing (or price-gouging) and collaboration. Also included are crackdown efforts on the sale of fraudulent medical supplies and treatments and guidance updates relating to medical device regulation.
