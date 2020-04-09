Life Sciences weekly highlights—9 April 2020

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, including several UK and EU initiatives by regulators and global measures discussed, to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. Specific consideration has been given to the processing of data and its protection during the outbreak, as well as, intellectual property rights and analysis of the delicate balances between price-fixing (or price-gouging) and collaboration. Also included are crackdown efforts on the sale of fraudulent medical supplies and treatments and guidance updates relating to medical device regulation. or to read the full analysis.