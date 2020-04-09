Sign-in Help
Life Sciences weekly highlights—9 April 2020

Published on: 09 April 2020
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—9 April 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Co-ordination, not collusion—threading the COVID-19 needle
  • Fast-track process introduced for research during coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • EU sets up system to mitigate medicine shortages due to coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • EU to suspend VAT on medical supplies amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Remdesivir considered in compassionate use programmes
  • Global regulatory meeting held to discuss the progress of coronavirus (COVID-19) treatments
  • Innovative Medicines Initiative provides resources to mitigate the effects of coronavirus (COVID-19)
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, including several UK and EU initiatives by regulators and global measures discussed, to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. Specific consideration has been given to the processing of data and its protection during the outbreak, as well as, intellectual property rights and analysis of the delicate balances between price-fixing (or price-gouging) and collaboration. Also included are crackdown efforts on the sale of fraudulent medical supplies and treatments and guidance updates relating to medical device regulation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

