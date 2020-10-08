- Life Sciences weekly highlights—8 October 2020
- In this issue:
- Advertising of medicines
- A v Daniel B judgment
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Is the aviation insurance market ready for a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine?
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—MHRA updates Clinical Trial guidance
- EMA commences rolling review of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine
- EMA launches rolling review of a coronavirus (COVID-19) mRNA vaccine
- FDA issues guidance on ‘emergency use authorizations’ for coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines
- DHSC secures one million antibody tests amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—EMA commits to transparency and independence standards
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- CMA launches investigation into the supply of bipolar drug
- Research and development
- Restarting non-coronavirus (COVID-19) research needs new strategy, finds ABPI
- NHS HRA discusses proposals to ‘transform’ UK clinical trials
- European Commission reveals key research and innovation objectives for ERA
- ABPI President calls for more diversity and inclusion in the research community
- Regulatory framework for medicinal products
- MHRA launches consultation into biosimilar product licensing guidance
- EMA's October 2020 board meeting focused on marketing authorisations of medicines amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- NICE publishes guidance on digital and mobile health interventions
- Brexit
- Orphan medicinal products—further Brexit transition guidance MHRA
- Supplying medicines to Northern Ireland—further Brexit transition guidance
Article summary
This week’s edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes a Court of Justice judgment deciding on whether one Member State may restrict the online advertising methods of another Member State, the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, including an interesting look at the aviation regulatory issues distributors may need to consider before contracting mass distribution of a vaccine and the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) start of rolling reviews of two vaccines, a report finding the UK leads Europe in early clinical trials but needs to improve restarting its non-COVID trial progress while new adaptive licensing pathways to ‘transform’ UK clinical trials were proposed by the Health Research Authority, new biosimilars guidance drafted by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the latest Brexit developments, including transition guidance for orphan medicinal products.
