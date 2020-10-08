Sign-in Help
Life Sciences weekly highlights—8 October 2020

This week’s edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes a Court of Justice judgment deciding on whether one Member State may restrict the online advertising methods of another Member State, the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, including an interesting look at the aviation regulatory issues distributors may need to consider before contracting mass distribution of a vaccine and the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) start of rolling reviews of two vaccines, a report finding the UK leads Europe in early clinical trials but needs to improve restarting its non-COVID trial progress while new adaptive licensing pathways to ‘transform’ UK clinical trials were proposed by the Health Research Authority, new biosimilars guidance drafted by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the latest Brexit developments, including transition guidance for orphan medicinal products. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

