Life Sciences weekly highlights—8 February 2018

Published on: 08 February 2018
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—8 February 2018
  • In this issue:
  • Disputes and regulatory enforcement
  • EU General Court dismisses actions against the EMA in access to documents disputes
  • Intellectual property
  • AG opines on parallel imports of medicine from new EU Member States (Pfizer v Orifarm)
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • UK and China sign agreement to strengthen medicine and device regulation
  • EU urges Member States to take tough stance on falsifying medicines
  • Consultation for sharing data for the Innovation Scorecard launches
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes analyses of the EU General Court judgments on the EMA’s policy on access to documents and the Advocate General opinion in Pfizer v Orifarm, details of the European Commission report on falsified medicines and news on the UK-China agreement to strengthen medicine and device regulation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

