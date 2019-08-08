Sign-in Help
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—8 August 2019

Life Sciences weekly highlights—8 August 2019
Published on: 08 August 2019
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—8 August 2019
  • In this issue:
  • Disputes and regulatory enforcement
  • Court of Justice upholds annulment of EMA’s refusal of orphan designation because same ‘active substance’ as an existing orphan drug (EMA v Shire Pharmaceuticals Ireland Ltd, Case C-359/18 P)
  • Data protection and confidential information
  • Use of Google Deepmind’s Streams app for patient data sharing trial at NHS Royal Free receives ICO approval
  • Business transactions
  • CMA merger: Issues statement published in Illumina, Inc./Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc
  • Research and development
  • Workshop findings on programmes addressing unmet medical needs published
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of the Life Sciences highlights includes analysis of the Court of Justice appeal decision to uphold the annulment of the EMA’s refusal of Shire’s application for orphan designation clarifying concepts of identical medicinal products, active substance and significant benefit; use of Google’s Deepmind Streams app for patient data sharing to improve clinician care by the NHS was found to be compliant with data protection laws by the ICO; and the CMA published its issues statement in the investigation of Illumina’s DNA sequencing market acquisition of Pacific Biosciences. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Strike out—no reasonable grounds for bringing or defending the claim (CPR 3.4(2)(a))

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The guidance detailing normal practice set out in this Practice Note may be affected by measures concerning process and procedure in the civil courts that have been introduced as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For guidance, see Practice Note: Coronavirus

LEXISNEXIS

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

LEXISNEXIS

Forum non conveniens—scope and application

This Practice Note considers the doctrine of forum non conveniens, also referred to as the appropriate forum or the proper place for a dispute to be determined. This doctrine is of relevance when determining whether the courts of England and Wales have jurisdiction to hear a dispute and is applied

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More