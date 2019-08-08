Life Sciences weekly highlights—8 August 2019

This week’s edition of the Life Sciences highlights includes analysis of the Court of Justice appeal decision to uphold the annulment of the EMA’s refusal of Shire’s application for orphan designation clarifying concepts of identical medicinal products, active substance and significant benefit; use of Google’s Deepmind Streams app for patient data sharing to improve clinician care by the NHS was found to be compliant with data protection laws by the ICO; and the CMA published its issues statement in the investigation of Illumina’s DNA sequencing market acquisition of Pacific Biosciences.
