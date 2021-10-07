- Life Sciences weekly highlights—7 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- EUDAMED UDI/Devices and NBs & Certificates modules now open
- MDCG publishes guidance on classification of medical devices
- AWTTC joins ILAP as permanent partner
- Paper published on interoperability standards in digital health
- ABPI publishes its Autumn Budget and Spending Review 2021 submission
- MHRA issues guidance on classification of point-of-use hospital water filters
- Data protection and confidential information
More...
- Consultation on reforms to UK data protection law—what are the impacts?
- Comment—EU, US moving to untangle legal knot, assure post-Schrems II transatlantic data transfers
- Research and development
- Commission publishes Good Lay Summary Practice guidance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID–19)—EMA recommends booster Comirnaty and Spikevax vaccines
- Marketing authorisation application for Regkirona received to treat coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Validity of GMP and GDP certifications extended to end of 2022 amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the European Commission’s announcement that the EUDAMED UDI/Devices and NBs & Certificates modules are now open, details of the MDCG’s guidance on the classification of medical devices, analysis of the DCMS consultation on UK data protection reforms, and the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments.
