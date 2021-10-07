LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—7 October 2021

Published on: 07 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—7 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • EUDAMED UDI/Devices and NBs & Certificates modules now open
  • MDCG publishes guidance on classification of medical devices
  • AWTTC joins ILAP as permanent partner
  • Paper published on interoperability standards in digital health
  • ABPI publishes its Autumn Budget and Spending Review 2021 submission
  • MHRA issues guidance on classification of point-of-use hospital water filters
  • Data protection and confidential information
Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the European Commission’s announcement that the EUDAMED UDI/Devices and NBs & Certificates modules are now open, details of the MDCG’s guidance on the classification of medical devices, analysis of the DCMS consultation on UK data protection reforms, and the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

