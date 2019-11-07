Life Sciences weekly highlights—7 November 2019

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of European Commission’s guidance on qualification/classification of software under the Medical Devices Regulation, updates on the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence’s relaunch of its not-for-profit international division, the release of the new UK PharmaScan database, the delayed launch of the European database on medical devices (EUDAMED) to 2022, NHS’s commercial framework to facilitate industry co-operation on medicines, and recommendations of the Smith-Reid independent advice on future frameworks for international collaboration on research and innovation. or to read the full analysis.