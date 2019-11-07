- Life Sciences weekly highlights—7 November 2019
- In this issue:
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- European Commission provides important guidance on qualification/classification of software under new Medical Devices Regulation
- Launch of multipurpose database for medical devices delayed until 2022
- New UK PharmaScan database will help NHS plan for introduction of new medicines
- National Institute for Health and Care Excellence to relaunch not-for-profit international division
- NHS sets out commercial framework to facilitate industry co-operation on medicines
- Research and development
- BEIS recommends immediate programme to protect research and innovation
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of European Commission’s guidance on qualification/classification of software under the Medical Devices Regulation, updates on the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence’s relaunch of its not-for-profit international division, the release of the new UK PharmaScan database, the delayed launch of the European database on medical devices (EUDAMED) to 2022, NHS’s commercial framework to facilitate industry co-operation on medicines, and recommendations of the Smith-Reid independent advice on future frameworks for international collaboration on research and innovation.
