Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—7 March 2019

Published on: 07 March 2019
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Contingency legislation covering regulation of medicines, medical devices and clinical trials in a no deal scenario—the Human Medicines (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
  • Making submissions to the MHRA—no deal Brexit guidance
  • BEIS updates for the life sciences sector—no deal Brexit guidance
  • European Medicines Agency guidance for human and veterinary medicines—no deal Brexit guidance
  • European Medicines Agency asks marketing authorisation holders to submit Brexit-related changes early
  • Brexit and contracts—a practical guide
  • The Conformity Assessment (Mutual Recognition Agreements) Regulations 2019
Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes analysis of the Human Medicines (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 and other Brexit developments, such as the publication of more no deal Brexit guidance and the EMA’s request that marketing authorisation holders submit Brexit-related variations as early as possible in March 2019, alongside this, there is news of the EMA’s guidance on the new medical devices regulations, and analysis of the High Court’s decision in Eli Lilly v Genentech, which referred a question on the interpretation the SPC Regulation to the Court of Justice. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

