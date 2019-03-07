Life Sciences weekly highlights—7 March 2019

Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes analysis of the Human Medicines (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 and other Brexit developments, such as the publication of more no deal Brexit guidance and the EMA’s request that marketing authorisation holders submit Brexit-related variations as early as possible in March 2019, alongside this, there is news of the EMA’s guidance on the new medical devices regulations, and analysis of the High Court’s decision in Eli Lilly v Genentech, which referred a question on the interpretation the SPC Regulation to the Court of Justice. or to read the full analysis.