Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—7 June 2018

Published on: 07 June 2018
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—7 June 2018
  • In this issue:
  • Research and development
  • Examining the Trade Secrets (Enforcement etc) Regulations 2018
  • EMA seeks views on guideline on the management of investigational medicinal products
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • Pharmaceutical companies urged to register for compliance with Falsified Medicines directive
  • European Commission updates the concept of ‘similarity’ for the purposes of orphan market exclusivity
  • Two more member states join EU-US mutual recognition agreement for inspections
  • EMA reveals ideas and proposals to improve Paediatric Regulation
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes analysis of the Trade Secrets (Enforcement etc) Regulations 2018, updates on the Commission Regulation (EU) 2018/781 which amends the definitions of ‘similar medicinal product’ and ‘clinical superiority’ for the purposes of orphan market exclusivity and EMA’s proposed improvements regarding the application of the Paediatric Regulation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

