Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—7 July 2022

Published on: 07 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • A closer look at MHRA’s proposals on future regulation of medical devices in the UK
  • MedTech Europe publishes recommendations on using MDR and IVDR guidance
  • EU Regulation on common specifications for Class D in vitro diagnostic medical devices published in Official Journal
  • Data protection and confidential information
  • EU study into medical AI highlights the key risks and shortcomings of legal frameworks
Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis on the UK government response to the consultation on the future regulation of medical devices in the UK and the European Parliament Parliamentary Research Service study on medical AI, and news that MedTech Europe published a set of recommendations on using the guidance on the Medical Device Regulation and In Vitro Diagnostics Regulation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

