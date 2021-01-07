Sign-in Help
Life Sciences weekly highlights—7 January 2021

Life Sciences weekly highlights—7 January 2021
Published on: 07 January 2021
07 January 2021
  • Brexit
  • Examining the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020
  • Marketing authorisations—Brexit transition guidance reissued post-IP completion day
  • Suppling medicines and medical devices to Northern Ireland—Brexit transition guidance reissued post-IP completion day
  • Clinical trials—updated Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
  • Brexit Bulletin—new and updated Brexit transition guidance published on IP completion day
  • EU funding—Brexit transition guidance reissued on IP completion day
  • Life sciences—Brexit transition guidance reissued on IP completion day
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes a thorough round-up of all the latest Brexit-related relevant news post-IP completion day, including analysis of the impact of the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020, and a festive period summary of all coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, as well as, this week’s news of the AstraZeneca and Oxford vaccine conditional approval by the EMA. Also included is analysis of the chapter in the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) on data flows and the launch of the HRA’s fast-track ethics review pilot. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

