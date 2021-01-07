- Life Sciences weekly highlights—7 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Examining the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020
- Marketing authorisations—Brexit transition guidance reissued post-IP completion day
- Suppling medicines and medical devices to Northern Ireland—Brexit transition guidance reissued post-IP completion day
- Clinical trials—updated Brexit transition guidance from MHRA
- Brexit Bulletin—new and updated Brexit transition guidance published on IP completion day
- EU funding—Brexit transition guidance reissued on IP completion day
- Life sciences—Brexit transition guidance reissued on IP completion day
- Brexit Bulletin—EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement published in the Official Journal
- Data protection and confidential information
- UK-EU data flows, adequacy and regulatory changes from 1 January 2021
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- MHRA Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway formally starts following Brexit
- DHSC updates documents relating to Medicines and Medical Devices Bill 2020
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) Christmas and New Year’s roundup
- EMA recommends authorisation for coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine Moderna in the EU
- Research and development
- HRA launches fast-track ethics review pilot for non-COVID-19 clinical trials
- AI Council provides recommendations for UK National AI Strategy
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Note
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes a thorough round-up of all the latest Brexit-related relevant news post-IP completion day, including analysis of the impact of the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020, and a festive period summary of all coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, as well as, this week’s news of the AstraZeneca and Oxford vaccine conditional approval by the EMA. Also included is analysis of the chapter in the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) on data flows and the launch of the HRA’s fast-track ethics review pilot.
