Life Sciences weekly highlights—7 January 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes a thorough round-up of all the latest Brexit-related relevant news post-IP completion day, including analysis of the impact of the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020, and a festive period summary of all coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, as well as, this week’s news of the AstraZeneca and Oxford vaccine conditional approval by the EMA. Also included is analysis of the chapter in the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) on data flows and the launch of the HRA’s fast-track ethics review pilot. or to read the full analysis.