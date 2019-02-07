- Life Sciences weekly highlights—7 February 2019
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry seeks consensus on key Brexit issues in sector
- BSI urges clients to transfer UK CE certificates to its Dutch entity ahead of Exit Day
- European Commission publishes update to no deal Brexit medicinal products FAQ
- BEIS updates for businesses and sectors trading or operating in the EU—no deal Brexit guidance
- New paper on Brexit and international transfers of personal data published
- Product safety marking—no deal Brexit guidance
- No deal Brexit—what this means for data protection
More...
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee recommendations, 1 February 2019
- Data protection and life sciences
- NHS long-term plan—'Digital First’ and patient data
- Extension of system to improve access to electronic health files in Member States proposed
- European Data Protection Board publishes opinion on the clinical trials Q&A
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- New Precedent
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes a number of Brexit developments, including the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry’s call for agreement in the health sector on key Brexit issues and the British Standards Institution’s recommendation that manufacturers migrate their existing CE certificates to its Dutch entity, it also includes analysis of the digitalisation plans for the NHS and the potential problems which might arise in connection to data protection.
