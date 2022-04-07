LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Published on: 07 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Intellectual property
  • Court of Appeal clarifies licence exclusivity requirements and costs order (Neurim v Mylan)
  • Final Injunctions—to stay or not to stay, that was the question (Neurim v Mylan)
  • Commission seeks feedback on revised framework for compulsory licensing of patents
  • Research and development
  • UK—legislative changes for clinical trials on the horizon
  • Cancer Medicines Forum launched to optimise cancer treatments
  • Ukraine conflict—initial advice for clinical trial sponsors published
Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes an analysis of the judgment handed down by the Court of Appeal on licence exclusivity requirements and costs in Neurim v Mylan in addition to an analysis considering the proposed legislative amendments for the conduct of clinical trials involving medicinal products in the UK and news of the Commission’s publication of its updated joint implementation and plan for IVDR. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

