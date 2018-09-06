Sign-in Help
Life Sciences weekly highlights—6 September 2018

Published on: 06 September 2018
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—6 September 2018
  • In this issue:
  • Research and development
  • Report recommends ways to expand critical care research
  • Guidance for digital technology in the NHS published
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • Consultation into ABPI Code of Practice published
  • EU taskforce publishes 2019–20 work programme for regulating medicine supply
  • Data protection
  • The GDPR provisions and force majeure clauses
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes updates on the ABPI Code of Practice consultation, the work programme of the EU-wide task force for improving availability of medicines in the EU and NIHR recommendations regarding the advancement of critical care research. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

