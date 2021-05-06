Sign-in Help
Life Sciences weekly highlights—6 May 2021

Published on: 06 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • DHSC announces new testing centre to fast track variant vaccines for coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • EMA announces review into Sinovac’s coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine
  • EMA Comirnaty vaccine evaluation in 12–15-year-olds against coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Data protection and confidential information
  • European Commission opens public consultation on health data sharing platform
  • Regulatory framework for medicinal products
  • Commission seeks to update legislation on biotechnologies after new NGT report
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments and news of the European Commission’s public consultation on health data sharing and its proposal for a legislative review seeking to regulate better new genomic biotechnologies including genetically modified organisms; the Medical Device Co-ordination Group’s factsheet guidance for manufacturers of low-risk Class I legacy and new medical devices; and the European pharmaceutical industry’s support for the EU roadmap to evaluate and revise pharmaceutical legislation, among other news. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

