Life Sciences weekly highlights—6 June 2019

Published on: 06 June 2019
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Intellectual property
  • Patents Court refuses interim injunction to restrain implantation of medical devices in ten patients (Evalve v Edwards Lifesciences)
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • Views sought on application of analytical quality by design principles to pharmacopoeial standards
  • Consultation launched to improve safety and quality of drug-device combinations
  • Research and development
  • European Commission expands funding opportunities for registries
This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes analysis of the Patents Court’s decision in Evalve v Edwards Lifesciences not to grant interim injunction to restrain implantation of medical devices and updates on consultations run by the MHRA on the application of analytical quality by design principles to pharmacopoeial standards and the EMA on quality requirements for drug-device combinations. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

