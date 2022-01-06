Life Sciences weekly highlights—6 January 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news that all new investigational medicinal products are subject to combined review by the MHRA and HRA from January 2022, the proposal to delay and progressively roll out the IVDR has been adopted by the European Parliament and Council of the EU, the European pharmaceutical industry responded to the new Health Technology Assessment (HTA) Regulation, the UK refuses to negotiate the TRIPS IP waiver, Brexit-related information concerning the supply of medicines from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, and the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments among other stories. or to read the full analysis.