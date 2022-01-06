- Life Sciences weekly highlights—6 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- EFPIA outlines position on Health Technology Assessment Regulation
- Proposal on progressive roll out of IVDR adopted
- European Commission updates Q&A document on medicinal products for human use
- Agreement reached on emergency framework for medical countermeasures in EU
- EMA publishes annual report to Commission on Paediatric Regulation
- Regulation on rules as regards electronic instructions for use of medical devices published in the Official Journal
- Intellectual property
More...
- UK refuses further negotiations on TRIPS waiver text
- Research and development
- Combined review of clinical trials and co-ordinated assessment pathway pilot for devices
- EMA publishes list of topics requiring further research
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—EU makes proposal on supply of medicines for Northern Ireland
- MHRA updates guidance on importing medicines into Northern Ireland
- Commission proposes changes to ensure supply of medicines in Northern Ireland
- Human Medicines (Amendment) (Supply to Northern Ireland) Regulations 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- MHRA announces approval of paediatric coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine
- MHRA approves the oral coronavirus (COVID-19) antiviral treatment Paxlovid
- EMA recommends authorisation of Xevudy for treating coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DHSC announces one-year anniversary of administering Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news that all new investigational medicinal products are subject to combined review by the MHRA and HRA from January 2022, the proposal to delay and progressively roll out the IVDR has been adopted by the European Parliament and Council of the EU, the European pharmaceutical industry responded to the new Health Technology Assessment (HTA) Regulation, the UK refuses to negotiate the TRIPS IP waiver, Brexit-related information concerning the supply of medicines from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, and the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments among other stories.
