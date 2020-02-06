Sign-in Help
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—6 February 2020

Life Sciences weekly highlights—6 February 2020
Published on: 06 February 2020
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—6 February 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—key updates, research tips and resources
  • Post-Brexit transition period will not affect supply and safety of medicines
  • Grace period offered for manufactures dealing with withdrawn notified bodies
  • UK entities to continue to participate in EU-funded programmes
  • EU pharmaceutical laws will apply in the UK until end of 2020
  • UK to adhere to current EU standards for blood collection
  • IPO updates guidance on trade marks, designs, patents and SPCs after transition period
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes updates on Brexit following the UK’s exit from the EU including the European Medicines Agency’s confirmation that EU pharmaceutical laws will continue to apply during the implementation period, analysis of the AG’s opinion in Ratiopharm v Novartis that EU law prohibits the distribution of free samples of medicines to pharmacists not doctors, and news that a series of workshops have started at the European Commission concerning the protection of personal data in the health sector. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Build Operate Transfer (BOT) contracts

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) models are a popular way for governments to involve private investment, expertise and risk in procuring infrastructure, with the potential to deliver a project more efficiently and economically. One of the most popular PPP models for procuring infrastructure

LEXISNEXIS

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

Statutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a members' voluntary liquidation (MVL) and where/when is it typically used?Before the members can vote on a

LEXISNEXIS

Drafting the particulars of claim and reply

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.You should also consider if the proceedings will be

LEXISNEXIS

Forum non conveniens—scope and application

This Practice Note considers the doctrine of forum non conveniens, also referred to as the appropriate forum or the proper place for a dispute to be determined. This doctrine is of relevance when determining whether the courts of England and Wales have jurisdiction to hear a dispute and is applied

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More