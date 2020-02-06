Life Sciences weekly highlights—6 February 2020

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes updates on Brexit following the UK’s exit from the EU including the European Medicines Agency’s confirmation that EU pharmaceutical laws will continue to apply during the implementation period, analysis of the AG’s opinion in Ratiopharm v Novartis that EU law prohibits the distribution of free samples of medicines to pharmacists not doctors, and news that a series of workshops have started at the European Commission concerning the protection of personal data in the health sector. or to read the full analysis.