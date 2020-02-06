- Life Sciences weekly highlights—6 February 2020
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—key updates, research tips and resources
- Post-Brexit transition period will not affect supply and safety of medicines
- Grace period offered for manufactures dealing with withdrawn notified bodies
- UK entities to continue to participate in EU-funded programmes
- EU pharmaceutical laws will apply in the UK until end of 2020
- UK to adhere to current EU standards for blood collection
- IPO updates guidance on trade marks, designs, patents and SPCs after transition period
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- AG opinion—EU law prohibits distributing free samples of medicines to pharmacists not doctors (Ratiopharm v Novartis)
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- Drug safety update: reporting e-cigarette or vaping associated lung injury
- Data protection and life sciences
- European Commission focuses on the sharing of personal data in the health sector
- Digital transition announced as key ambition of the European Commission for 2020
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes updates on Brexit following the UK’s exit from the EU including the European Medicines Agency’s confirmation that EU pharmaceutical laws will continue to apply during the implementation period, analysis of the AG’s opinion in Ratiopharm v Novartis that EU law prohibits the distribution of free samples of medicines to pharmacists not doctors, and news that a series of workshops have started at the European Commission concerning the protection of personal data in the health sector.
