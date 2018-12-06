- Life Sciences weekly highlights—6 December 2018
- In this issue:
- Research and development
- Government updates guidance for clinical trials for medicines
- European Council agrees to its position on the draft regulation on Horizon Europe
- New UK vaccine centre to lead the fight against deadly diseases
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- Government response to consultation on controlling branded medicine costs
- EMA publishes revised guideline assessing the environmental risk of human medicines
- Guidance—Cannabidiol (CBD) containing products
More...
- Brexit
- Advocate General says UK’s Article 50 notice of intention to leave EU can be unilaterally revoked (Wightman v Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union)
- Patents (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2018
- International
- Additional five countries to benefit from EU-US mutual recognition agreement for inspections
- FDA modernises medical device review process
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes news of the MHRA’s updated guidance on clinical trials, the government’s response to the consultation on the statutory scheme for the price of branded health service medicines, the Advocate General’s opinion that the UK’s Article 50 notice of intention to leave EU can be unilaterally revoked, and the FDA’s announcement that five additional Member States (Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Latvia and Estonia) will benefit from the EU-US mutual recognition agreement for good manufacturing practice (GMP) inspections.
