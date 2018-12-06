Life Sciences weekly highlights—6 December 2018

Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes news of the MHRA’s updated guidance on clinical trials, the government’s response to the consultation on the statutory scheme for the price of branded health service medicines, the Advocate General’s opinion that the UK’s Article 50 notice of intention to leave EU can be unilaterally revoked, and the FDA’s announcement that five additional Member States (Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Latvia and Estonia) will benefit from the EU-US mutual recognition agreement for good manufacturing practice (GMP) inspections. or to read the full analysis.