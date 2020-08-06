- Life Sciences weekly highlights—6 August 2020
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—key updates, research tips and resources (July 2020)
- Medicines and medical supplies—further Brexit transition guidance from the Department of Health and Social Care
- Comment—UK uncertainty over EU data-transfer deal grows as Brexit deadline nears
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- ICMRA meets to discuss coronavirus (COVID-19) clinical trial endpoints
- European Commission publishes checklist on resterilisable devices’ instructions for use
- Research and development
- EMA updates GCP guidance with Principal Investigator requirements
- Medical devices
- FDA releases recommendations for industry on Multiple Function Device Products
- Data protection
- Key implications and next steps post-Schrems II
- Healthcare joint data controller agreement added to joint privacy notice
- EFPIA issues statement on EU court ruling on transatlantic data transfers
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest Brexit and coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, the EMA’s updated guidance on good clinical practice (GCP), the FDA’s nonbinding recommendations on Multiple Function Device Products, and a review of the next steps for organisations transferring personal data following the landmark ruling in Data Protection Commissioner v Facebook, Maximillian Schrems (commonly known as ‘Schrems II’).
