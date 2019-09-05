Sign-in Help
Life Sciences weekly highlights—5 September 2019

Published on: 05 September 2019
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Updated no-deal Brexit guidance on the regulation of medicines—UK legal presence requirements
  • Brexit Bulletin—MPs approve legislation preventing no-deal Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—MPs approve a motion calling for emergency debate to pass legislation extending Article 50
  • Global Britain—EU trade priorities after Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—‘Get Ready for Brexit’ campaign launched
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • Calls for NHS and pharmaceutical industry to collaborate on projects
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes updates on the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency no-deal Brexit guidance on regulation of medicines, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry guidance on Joint Working—a specific type of NHS/pharmaceutical industry, and a US Food and Drug Administration statement on incidents associated with the use of e-cigarette products. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

