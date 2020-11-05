Sign-in Help
Life Sciences weekly highlights—5 November 2020

Published on: 05 November 2020
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—key updates, research tips and resources (October 2020)
  • Medical devices—updated Brexit transition guidance from Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
  • Life sciences sector—further Brexit transition guidance from BEIS
  • Committee cautious over pharmaceutical supplies to Northern Ireland post-Brexit
  • Legacy data under Article 71 of the Withdrawal Agreement
  • Commercialisation
  • The present and future of the Health Technology Appraisal (HTA) for rare diseases and innovative treatments in the UK
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest Brexit developments such as the publication of updated Brexit transition guidance from the MHRA and information regarding pharmaceutical supplies to Northern Ireland at the end of the transition period, analysis of recent initiatives introduced by NICE aimed at improving the current reimbursement system in the UK in order to ensure that treatments for rare conditions reach patients promptly and at the right price, and news that the European Commission has drafted a request for the revision of existing harmonised standards and the drafting of new standards in support of the incoming regulatory regime under the Medical Devices Regulation and the In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

