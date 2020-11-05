Life Sciences weekly highlights—5 November 2020

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest Brexit developments such as the publication of updated Brexit transition guidance from the MHRA and information regarding pharmaceutical supplies to Northern Ireland at the end of the transition period, analysis of recent initiatives introduced by NICE aimed at improving the current reimbursement system in the UK in order to ensure that treatments for rare conditions reach patients promptly and at the right price, and news that the European Commission has drafted a request for the revision of existing harmonised standards and the drafting of new standards in support of the incoming regulatory regime under the Medical Devices Regulation and the In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation. or to read the full analysis.