- Life Sciences weekly highlights—5 March 2020
- In this issue:
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- House of Commons provides analysis of the Medicines and Medical Devices Bill 2019–2020
- Government announces faster access to medicinal cannabis for patients
- NICE and Health Technology Wales announce strategic collaboration
- European Medicines Agency changes its organisational structure
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—UK priorities for its future relationship with the EU
- UK announces it will not participate in the Unified Patent Court
- Brexit Bulletin—Commons briefing examines the process and issues in negotiating the future UK-EU relationship
- Brexit Bulletin—UK targets ‘world-leading’ FTA with the US
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- UK antitrust: CMA imposes over £3m in fines, accepts £1m payment to NHS and director disqualification following market sharing and information sharing involving an antidepressant
- Intellectual property
- Patenting artificial intelligence and quantum technologies
- The European Patent Office launches a consultation on its guidelines
- LexTalk®Life Sciences: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Note
- Updated Precedent
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes updates on the House of Commons Library’s briefing paper regarding the Medicines and Medical Devices Bill 2019–2020, the Department of Health and Social Care’s announcement on changes to import restrictions of cannabis-based medicines, analysis of the applicability of artificial intelligence and quantum technologies to the pharmaceutical industry and the latest Brexit developments, including the news that the UK will not probably participate in the unitary patent and Unified Patent Court system.
