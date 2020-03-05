Life Sciences weekly highlights—5 March 2020

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes updates on the House of Commons Library’s briefing paper regarding the Medicines and Medical Devices Bill 2019–2020, the Department of Health and Social Care’s announcement on changes to import restrictions of cannabis-based medicines, analysis of the applicability of artificial intelligence and quantum technologies to the pharmaceutical industry and the latest Brexit developments, including the news that the UK will not probably participate in the unitary patent and Unified Patent Court system. or to read the full analysis.