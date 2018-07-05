Sign-in Help
Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—5 July 2018

Published on: 05 July 2018
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (Commencement and Transitional Provisions) Regulations 2018
  • Disputes and regulatory enforcement
  • Court of Appeal allows claim for Arrow declaration to go to trial (Glaxo v Vectura)
  • Court of Justice—Personal identification details to be removed from requests for preliminary rulings
  • Research and development
  • Recommendations made to approve first two CAR-T-cell therapies in the EU
  • Government welcomes Life Sciences Industrial Strategy report
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes selected updates on Brexit, analysis of the Court of Appeal’s decision in Glaxo Group Ltd v Vectura Ltd and the European Medicines Agency’s updated guidance on accessing its documents. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

