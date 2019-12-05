Sign-in Help
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—5 December 2019

Life Sciences weekly highlights—5 December 2019
Published on: 05 December 2019
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—5 December 2019
  • In this issue:
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • Open letter highlights concern over Eudamed postponement
  • New Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry’s CEO revealed
  • Research and development
  • European Commission issue draft questions and answers on clinical trials
  • European Medicines Agency publishes eight new reports on big data
  • Data protection and confidential information
  • EDPB publishes finalised guidelines on territorial scope
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes updates on the Competent Authorities for Medical Devices Executive Group’s open letter of concern over Eudamed postponement, European Commission’s updated Q&As on clinical trials, publication by the Heads of Medicines Agencies and European Medicines Agency Task Force on Big Data of eight reports, and the announcement of ABPI’s new CEO. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is practical completion?

Practical completion marks the end of the construction period of a project, when the works are 'finished' and the employer can occupy and/or use them. Practical completion also typically marks the start of the defects liability period/maintenance period.As explained below, practical completion is an

LEXISNEXIS

Title guarantee and covenants for title

On the disposition of a property (whether by way of conveyance, transfer or charge), the party making the disposition will normally provide a title guarantee which implies standard form covenants for title. A landlord may give a title guarantee when granting a lease, but this is rare in practice.

LEXISNEXIS

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

LEXISNEXIS

Breach of statutory duty

This Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Breach of

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More