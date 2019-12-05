- Life Sciences weekly highlights—5 December 2019
- In this issue:
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- Open letter highlights concern over Eudamed postponement
- New Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry’s CEO revealed
- Research and development
- European Commission issue draft questions and answers on clinical trials
- European Medicines Agency publishes eight new reports on big data
- Data protection and confidential information
- EDPB publishes finalised guidelines on territorial scope
- EDPB publishes guidelines on data protection by design and by default
- International
- US Food and Drug Administration releases final guidance for clinical trials
- Updated Practice Note
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes updates on the Competent Authorities for Medical Devices Executive Group’s open letter of concern over Eudamed postponement, European Commission’s updated Q&As on clinical trials, publication by the Heads of Medicines Agencies and European Medicines Agency Task Force on Big Data of eight reports, and the announcement of ABPI’s new CEO.
