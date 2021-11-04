Life Sciences weekly highlights—4 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news of the political agreement on the proposed regulation for a reinforced EMA role, the MHRA’s updated guidance to support marketing e-cigarettes as medicinal products, the pilot launched by EMA and Heads of Medicines Agencies to support repurposing of medicines and the Office of Life Sciences’ response to the report on Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) genomic tests. or to read the full analysis.