Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—4 November 2021

Published on: 04 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • European Commission welcomes agreement on reinforced role for EMA
  • EMA and HMA launch pilot to support repurposing of medicines
  • MDCG updates timelines and statuses in IVDR implementation plan
  • MHRA updates guidance for licensing e-cigarettes as medicinal products
  • Parliament publishes research on medical use of cannabis
  • Research and development
  • OLS issues response to committee report on DTC genomic tests
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news of the political agreement on the proposed regulation for a reinforced EMA role, the MHRA’s updated guidance to support marketing e-cigarettes as medicinal products, the pilot launched by EMA and Heads of Medicines Agencies to support repurposing of medicines and the Office of Life Sciences’ response to the report on Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) genomic tests. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

