Life Sciences weekly highlights—4 March 2021

Published on: 04 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Data protection and confidential information
  • UK data adequacy decisions due to receive EDPB opinion in mid-April
  • UK seeks new Information Commissioner with focus on post-Brexit overhaul of data protection rules
  • Vaccine passport plans spark UK privacy debate
  • EFPIA urges European Parliament to approve UK-EU health data transfers​ decision
  • Disputes and regulatory enforcement
  • Late publication of coronavirus (COVID-19) contracts unlawful (R (Good Law Project v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the anticipated UK data protection adequacy decision, the privacy debate sparked by ‘vaccine passports’ and the judgment in Good Law Project v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care concerning the government’s untimely publication of public medical supply contracts. Also included is news of several guidance updates by the MHRA, EUDAMED guidance published by the MDCG, a new bill creating an independent UK scientific research agency named and the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, including a summary of the life sciences provisions announced in the Spring Budget. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

