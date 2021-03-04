- Life Sciences weekly highlights—4 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Data protection and confidential information
- UK data adequacy decisions due to receive EDPB opinion in mid-April
- UK seeks new Information Commissioner with focus on post-Brexit overhaul of data protection rules
- Vaccine passport plans spark UK privacy debate
- EFPIA urges European Parliament to approve UK-EU health data transfers decision
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- Late publication of coronavirus (COVID-19) contracts unlawful (R (Good Law Project v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care)
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
More...
- MHRA publishes updated guidance for ‘special’ manufacturers
- Medical Device Co-ordination Group (MDCG) issues guidance on EUDAMED
- Guidance for exportation of active substances manufactured in Great Britain
- MHRA publishes pharmacovigilance inspection metrics for April 2019 to March 2020
- ‘Collaboration and partnership is key to supply chain security’, says EFPIA
- A guide to good practice for digital and data-driven health technologies
- Initiative to boost resilience of pharmaceutical supply chain launched
- Human Tissue (Authorisation) (Scotland) Act 2019 (Commencement No 2) Regulations 2021
- Research and development
- Bill to set up new independent UK scientific research agency
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—provisional application extended as Council requests European Parliament’s consent to conclude the TCA
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Spring Budget 2021—key Life Sciences announcements
- EMA issues guidance for coronavirus (COVID-19) manufacturers regarding variants
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—EMA publishes review on use of monoclonal antibodies
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—EMA reviewing regdanvimab to support early use decision
- EMA publishes data in support of Moderna coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine approval
- FDA grants EUA for single-shot coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine
- DHSC lifts ban on using donations of plasma from UK individuals
- IMI issues update on coronavirus (COVID-19) therapeutics projects
- OCTAVE investigation for coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine in immunosuppressed conditions
- PHE study shows vaccines effective in reducing severe coronavirus (COVID-19)
- LexTalk®Life Sciences: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the anticipated UK data protection adequacy decision, the privacy debate sparked by ‘vaccine passports’ and the judgment in Good Law Project v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care concerning the government’s untimely publication of public medical supply contracts. Also included is news of several guidance updates by the MHRA, EUDAMED guidance published by the MDCG, a new bill creating an independent UK scientific research agency named and the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, including a summary of the life sciences provisions announced in the Spring Budget.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.