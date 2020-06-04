- Life Sciences weekly highlights—4 June 2020
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—OECD calls for international co-operation to develop vaccine
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—SAGE minutes published to ensure transparency
- Joint procedural information issued for paediatric investigation plans for treatment against coronavirus (COVID-19)
- EMA’s regulatory network fully committed to tackling coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
- Guidance issued on designation and monitoring of notified bodies amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- European Commission proposes recovery plan to bounce back after coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—EMA provides update on use of remdesivir
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Fingerprick antibody test providers urged to halt sales
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- Roadmap on Pharmaceutical Strategy for Europe open until 7 July 2020
- Medical devices
- Requirements for CE certification under In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation issued
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- Lexon (UK) Limited appeals CMA’s findings in nortriptyline investigation
- Intellectual property
- EU common patent gets boost from bloc’s industry boss after decades of delays
- IPO statistics show record number of trade mark applications and registrations
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—key updates, research tips and resources (May 2020)
- Brexit Bulletin—Frost and Gove questioned further on UK-EU negotiations
- Brexit Bulletin—fisheries tops agenda for fourth round of future UK-EU relationship talks
- Research and development
- EMA encourages early dialogue between developers and regulators
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, the publication of the European Commission’s roadmap for the adoption of a Pharmaceutical Strategy for Europe, the publication by MedTech Europe of a document detailing the clinical evidence requirements for CE certification under the In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation (IVDR), and the latest Brexit news.
