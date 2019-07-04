Sign-in Help
Life Sciences weekly highlights—4 July 2019

Published on: 04 July 2019
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—4 July 2019
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Government publishes update on measures to ensure continued supply of medicines
  • Government publish update on plans to secure freight capacity after Brexit
  • Update your RSS settings to receive the latest versions and sign up for our new Brexit feed
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • Lack of evidence base has led to low patient access to medicinal cannabis
  • MDCG guidance documents on a ‘person responsible for regulatory compliance’ and implant card published
  • Germany capable of good manufacturing practice inspections
Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes updates on the preparations for a no deal Brexit, commentary of Health and Social Care Committee’s report into the government’s drugs policy on medicinal cannabis, news of the publication of the Medical Device Co-ordination Group’s guidance documents on a person responsible for regulatory compliance and the implant card. It also includes analysis of the Court of Appeal judgment in Secretary of State for Health v Servier Laboratories, news that Germany is the 27th Member State to benefit from the EU-US mutual recognition agreement for GMP inspection, and an update on a guidance document on the UK’s research infrastructure for genomics technologies. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

