- Life Sciences weekly highlights—4 July 2019
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Government publishes update on measures to ensure continued supply of medicines
- Government publish update on plans to secure freight capacity after Brexit
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- Lack of evidence base has led to low patient access to medicinal cannabis
- MDCG guidance documents on a ‘person responsible for regulatory compliance’ and implant card published
- Germany capable of good manufacturing practice inspections
- Pharmaceutical industry contributes over €200bn to EU economies, report shows
- Research and development
- Guidance highlights advantages of UK as partner in developing genomics technologies
- UK government calls on G20 leaders to take action on drug-resistant bugs
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- Court of Appeal—Judgment upholds High Court ruling regarding binding nature of fact in General Court’s Servier judgment
Article summary
This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes updates on the preparations for a no deal Brexit, commentary of Health and Social Care Committee’s report into the government’s drugs policy on medicinal cannabis, news of the publication of the Medical Device Co-ordination Group’s guidance documents on a person responsible for regulatory compliance and the implant card. It also includes analysis of the Court of Appeal judgment in Secretary of State for Health v Servier Laboratories, news that Germany is the 27th Member State to benefit from the EU-US mutual recognition agreement for GMP inspection, and an update on a guidance document on the UK’s research infrastructure for genomics technologies.
